Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson ruled out vs. Cowboys

Despite being without top wide receiver Jordy Nelson for over half the game, the Green Bay Packers put up 38 points and over 400 yards of offense in last Sunday’s win over the New York Giants.

Nelson emerged from the game with multiple broken ribs, after a hit from Giants’ cornerback Leon Hall, which automatically rendered him unlikely to play in Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys. Now, Nelson has been officially ruled out for the game.

#Packers coach Mike McCarthy says WR Jordy Nelson, who has multiple rib fractures, will be out for Sunday’s game vs. #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2017

Nelson had just one catch for 13 yards before leaving last Sunday’s game, which opened the door for Randall Cobb (five receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns) and Davante Adams (eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown) to be Aaron Rodgers’ top two targets.

With Nelson out, undrafted rookie Geronimo Allison will step into a role as Green Bay’s No. 3 wide receiver. He was a non-factor against the Giants last week, with just one reception, but the Illinois product had eight catches with a touchdown over the final two regular season games when Cobb was banged up himself.

Another x-factor in the Green Bay passing game on Sunday, especially with Nelson now out, will be tight end Jared Cook. During the regular season, Dallas allowed the second-most receptions (113) to opposing tight ends. Cook missed the regular season matchup between the two teams, and Packers’ tight ends Richard Rodgers and Justin Perillo combined for just three catches.

Rodgers is playing as well as he ever has over the past seven weeks, and he will surely continue to elevate the level of his pass catchers for as long as the Packers last in the playoffs. But Nelson is a difference maker, and his presence will be missed against the NFC’s top seed Sunday afternoon.

