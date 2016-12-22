Packers vs. Vikings: Full game preview for Christmas Eve showdown

Oh how the tides have turned. When the Green Bay Packers last met the Minnesota Vikings, all the talk was about the how impressive the Vikings were.

Sam Bradford just got into town and put together a flawless game. The Vikings pulled out a 17-14 win. It was the new Vikings. The new stadium. Their new optimism.

Twelve games later it’s the Packers with momentum. Going into Saturday’s matchup, the home finale at Lambeau Field, Green Bay control their destiny to get to the playoffs and win the NFC North.

Minnesota is struggling. Their normally impressive defense gave up 34 points to the visiting Indianapolis Colts last Sunday while their inept offense was hoping the return of Adrian Pederson was going to recharge the team. That didn’t happen. Now we are hearing how AP just needs to hang up the cleats.

While that may be the case, don’t expect the Vikings to play dead. They still have a chance to get to the playoffs too. Plus, the rivalry between the purple and yellow and the green and gold is heated. Peterson has torched the Packers too many times to ever look past him. This should be another “black and blue” divisional matchup. Let’s look into the upcoming game.

Packers

Last week the Packers found a running game. In fact, the rushing offense contributed more yards then the passing game. Running back Ty Montgomery, ran like a man with something to prove. No. 88 torched the Bears defense for 162 yards and two touchdowns on only 16 carries. I’ll do the math for you, that is a 10.1 yards per rush average.

To top off his great performance, Seahawks cast off Christine Michael showed off some of his impressive moves as he added 45 yards on only four carries. That is an11.3 yards per rush average. Opponents now have something more to gameplan for when they meet Green Bay. Look for Coach McCarthy to keep feeding the ball to Montgomery and Michael against the Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers said there’s a chance his strained calf could be “closer to 100 percent” by the time the game takes place on Saturday. The passing game is still the most feared part of the Packers team. Rodgers and his team are still fueled by his “run the table” statement after the Packers fell to 4-6. At the time it looked like they would be planning for a high draft pick rather than fighting for a playoff spot.

The Rodgers-to-Nelson connection is back and it is as special as it was before Jordy got hurt last year. They showed the Bears defense that first hand last week. Nelson had 120 yards and broke free downfield when the Packers really needed him to.

While all these good things happened last week, a distant flashback from last year occurred as Davante Adams dropped not one but two touchdown passes in Chicago. Adams will be anxious to get past those drops on Christmas Eve. Adams has been a big contributor to the passing game this year with 65 catches for 922 yards and nine touchdowns. His numbers are only eclipsed by Jordy Nelson’s 82 catches for 1,037 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns.

Dom Capers’ defense has been the source of a lot of criticism during the season and with good reason. Injuries have stung the unit. Now, most of those guys are healing up and back on the field. DB Sam Shields and LB Nick Perry are the only ones that are certain not to play against Minnesota on Saturday.

Clay Matthews is playing hurt and the jury is divided on whether or not he is helping or hurting the Packers defense by being out there. His shoulder is limiting him to playing with one strong arm.

Green Bay’s defense is hardly dominant, but the fact that they are getting a lot of turnovers has made up for some of their shortcomings.

Vikings

The Vikings defense got lit up at home against the Colts last week. They will be fired up to prove that game was an anomaly.

Minnesota’s defense has been strong all season and is still only allowing 311.9 yards a game, third-best in the NFL. They are ranked third in passing yards at 205.6 a game and 18th in rush defense with 106.3 per game.

On the opposite side of the ball, the Vikings struggle. Their rushing game ranks last in the NFL with just 70.6 yards per game. Peterson’s return should help that but he will be the focus of an aggressive Packers defense.

QB Sam Bradford has been mediocre this season. He has thrown for 3,245 yards with 14 touchdowns and only four picks, which doesn’t sound too bad, but this is down to a conservative, dink-and-dunk offense.

Both teams will be desperate for a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive. It’s highly unlikely both teams will get in. It should make for some must-see football.

This week’s game will be the “Fox Game of the Week” on Christmas Eve, so we will get to hear Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call the game with Erin Andrews as the sideline reporter. Kickoff is at noon CST.

Stats to consider:

Aaron Rodgers is 11-6 vs. the Vikings in his career and has won 10 out of the last 13 games (including postseason)

Rodgers is 6-2 vs. Minnesota at home with a 107.2 passer rating, 16 touchdowns and four picks

He also has had a 100+ passer ratings in 10 of the last 15 games vs. the Vikings

Coach McCarthy has a 14-6-1 record against Minnesota since he took over in 2006

McCarthy has an 8-2-1 record at home against the Vikings

Since 2006 the Packers have scored over 20 points per game 18/21 times vs. Minnesota

