Packers vs. Falcons: Three thing to watch in NFC Championship Game

The Green Bay Packers storm into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons as winners of eight straight games, including a 34-31 victory over the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round last week.

Here’s three things to watch.

1. Backup Pass Catchers

The recent spate of injuries to the Packers’ receivers could leave the Packers in a world of trouble on Sunday. Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are expected to play through injury, but they could be slowed down. Jordy Nelson (ribs) is also expected to suit up. It’s unclear how many snaps any of these receivers will play, however.

Randall Cobb’s recent reemergence gives Aaron Rodgers at least one target with whom he has years of experience. And Jared Cook has become an integral part of the offense.

Beyond Cobb and Cook, though, Rodgers might need to look to two unproven receivers: Trevor Davis and Jeff Janis.

Davis and Janis both actually scored touchdowns in the teams’ first meeting back in Week 8. They’ve played previous little since then, though, as Geronimo Allison has emerged as the team’s fourth receiver.

Janis hasn’t made the step this year that many thought he would. He continues to repeatedly be on a different page from Rodgers running routes.

Davis, though, could be an effective weapon on Sunday. In this play from the Week 8 game, he displayed chemistry with Rodgers on the scramble drill and excellent footwork along the sideline.

Trevor Davis scramble drill pic.twitter.com/1gUgpgch7a — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 18, 2017

Both Janis and Davis’ signature traits are their speed. If they are pressed into action, McCarthy might feel inclined to take a couple of deep shots down the field.

Just like Janis and Jared Abbrederis contributed in last year’s divisional round loss against the Arizona Cardinals, Janis and Davis will likely be called upon at least a few times in this game. A few big completions to these untested weapons could be the difference on Sunday.

2. Rushing Ryan

Matt Ryan has had one of the statistically best seasons in NFL history this year. In the regular season, he completed 69.9% of his passes for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

The Packers don’t have the corners to match up with Ryan’s receivers. At every level, the Falcons have the advantage. Julio Jones could abuse Ladarius Gunter. Damarious Randall has struggled through injuries lately and doesn’t match up well against Mohamed Sanu. Taylor Gabriel is an excellent third receiver and could present problems for Micah Hyde or Quentin Rollins.

The Packers’ best chance of stopping Ryan, then, is the pass rush.

Mike Daniels is the Packers’ best interior threat. On the edge, meanwhile, Clay Matthews will likely be lining up against his cousin Jake Matthews, the Falcons’ left tackle.

Nick Perry and Julius Peppers have been dangerous recently as well. Peppers notched a sack against the Giants, while Perry picked one up against the Cowboys.

Consistent interior rush from Daniels and Kenny Clark as well as a few big sacks or forced fumbles from the edge rushers would be hugely important to a Packers win.

3. The Montgomery Effect

When the Packers and Falcons played in Week 8, Aaron Rodgers was the team’s leading rusher with 60 yards on 6 carries. Aaron Ripkowski contributed 34 yards on 6 carries.

This time, things are different. Ty Montgomery, who was injured in Week 8, has emerged as a dangerous running back and the Packers’ No. 1 option on the ground.

If this game becomes a shootout like so many think it will, it might be tough for Montgomery to make much of a mark on the ground. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be a big part of the Packers’ game plan.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Falcons have given up the most receiving yards and completions to running backs in the entire NFL. Swing passes, angle routes and screens could be effective ways for Montgomery to hurt the Falcons’ defense.

Additionally, Montgomery could be split out wide several times to help compensate for the injuries to the other receivers.

Motgomery’s biggest weakness is still his pass protection ability, which has led to a lot of Aaron Ripkowski in the backfield on third downs. That could be something the Falcons attack.

But whether it’s as a running back, as a pass catcher out of the backfield, or even as a split out receiver, Montgomery will need to make an impact on Sunday.

Prediction: Packers 42, Falcons 35 (OT)

Last week, I said that if the Packers managed to claw past Dallas, I would pick them in every remaining game.

I’m sticking to my guns on that. The injuries to the receivers make me nervous, and I’m not exactly sure how the Packers can be expected to stop Matt Ryan’s passing attack.

But I’m a believer. I’m predicting another overtime playoff game, but this time, I think the Packers will get the ball first, and Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers to their first Super Bowl berth since 2010.

