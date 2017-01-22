Packers vs Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Online

The Green Bay Packers face the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFC Championship Game from the Georgia Dome on Sunday, Jan. 22. Here’s all the information you need to watch.

The 2017 NFC Championship game is all set with the second-seed Atlanta Falcons hosting the fourth-seed Green Bay Packers. This is a matchup of explosive offenses and quarterbacks, with Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers as the frontrunners for league MVP. These two teams met in Week 8—a 33-32 Falcons victory—but Green Bay was missing a lot of key players, including Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb, Jared Cook, Ty Montgomery, and Damarious Randall. That game went down to the wire, as Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu caught the game winning 11-yard touchdown pass with just 31 seconds left.

Atlanta are coming off an impressive victory over the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. Led by their explosive offense, (which leads the league in scoring and yards per play), the Falcons advanced to their first Conference Championship Game since 2012. Their 28th ranked pass defense held up okay in that game, but it is yet to be seen if they can have a repeat performance this week against Green Bay.

The Packers, meanwhile, played in one of the more exciting playoff games in recent memory last week, defeating the top-seed Dallas Cowboys with a last second 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby (who has made an NFL postseason record 23 straight field goal attempts). Aaron Rodgers is on fire, throwing 21 touchdowns and just one interception in the Packers’ recent eight game winning streak. Even more impressive is the fact that the Packers have scored 66 points in the 74 minutes of football they have played since Jordy Nelson went down with a rib injury.

You can catch all of the exciting action of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday on FOX. If you cannot make it in front of a television, you can also stream the game live on FOX Sports Go However, you do need a paid subscription to access this service online or through the app.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 22

Start Time: 3:05 pm ET

Location: Atlanta, GA

Stadium: Georgia Dome

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

This will be the last game ever at the Georgia Dome, as the Falcons will move into a new multi-million dollar stadium next season. With a Super Bowl trip on the line, you can be sure that the Falcons will try to make the last game a memorable one; for the Packers, they are looking to get back to their first Super Bowl since the 2010 season.

