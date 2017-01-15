Packers vs Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFC Divisional Playoffs Online

The Green Bay Packers face the Dallas Cowboys in a 2017 NFC Divisional Round Game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan.15. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

In the first Divisional Round Game on Sunday (Pittsburgh-Kansas City has been moved to 8:20 ET Sunday), the first-seed Dallas Cowboys welcome the fourth-seeded Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium. This has all the makings of a classic playoff game between “America’s Team” and one of the charter franchises of the NFL. The Cowboys, fresh off a first-round bye, are making their first playoff appearance since losing to the Packers in the 2014 Divisional Round.

The Packers, meanwhile, are red-hot. Winners of seven-straight, including a 38-13 thumping of the New York Giants last week, the Packers are hoping to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 2014.

As we all know, the Cowboys are led by their two dynamic rookies—Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott and Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott. Neither has hit the proverbial “rookie wall” yet, but both are in unchartered territory. Prescott has never played in this many games before, and Elliott has already exceeded his 2015 college touches by nearly forty.

The Packers, meanwhile, are quite familiar with their current position. The team has made the playoffs for eight straight seasons, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be making his 15th career playoff start.

You can watch all of the action of the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday on FOX. However, if you cannot be in front of a television for it, you can also stream the game live on FOX Sports Go. All you need is a cable or satellite subscription to log in online or through to app to access the stream.

Here are all of the details for Sunday’s game:

Date: Sunday, January 15th

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Dallas, Texas

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

This is a rematch of a Week 6 meeting between the two teams, a 30-16 win by the Dallas Cowboys. In that game, Dak Prescott turned the ball over twice, but threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott torched the Packers’ defense for 157 yards, and Aaron Rodgers was held in check by the Cowboys defense (294 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 turnovers). Will that be the case again with the stakes raised? We shall see.

