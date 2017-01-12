Packers vs. Cowboys: It’s Davante Adams’ time to shine

Davante Adams‘ breakout season helped the Green Bay Packers reach this point, but he now has the opportunity to prove he’s capable of filling the void left by an injured Jordy Nelson.

Nelson, who exited last week’s wild-card win over the Giants, is unlikely to suit up in Sunday’s divisional round matchup at Dallas. Adams struggled in Nelson’s absence a year ago, but he now has a chance to show just how far he’s come.

Adams finished the regular season with 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, before adding 125 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win. And he did so without Jordy on the field against New York.

Another challenge now awaits. For the first time all season, Green Bay’s opponents will prepare for a Nelson-less offense. How will this factor into Dallas’ gameplan? Adams would become the top receiver and may see a safety shaded his way. How the Cowboys gameplan against the third-year man will be interesting to see.

Should Adams pass this test, it’ll show he’s capable of taking Nelson’s throne whenever the 31-year-old decides enough is enough on the football field. Maybe we’ll see Jordy catching touchdown passes for another two, three years, but the dreaded ‘r’ word isn’t all that far away. Consider this Adams’ biggest audition yet.

From the Cowboys’ perspective, it won’t be a simple case of shutting down Adams to win. The Packers are getting better production from their receivers than last term. Randall Cobb‘s return from injury is a timely one, and his three-touchdown performance last week was the best we’ve seen from him in nearly two years.

Undrafted Geronimo Allison has stepped up when called upon, and tight end Jared Cook causes more headaches than his production might suggest. Given his 6-foot-5 frame, speed and ability to attack the seam, Cook simply being on the field requires attention.

If Nelson doesn’t go, we may see Ty Montgomery the receiver more than the running back. His versatility makes him a key chess piece.

Still, assuming Aaron Rodgers is without his favorite weapon, Adams will become the Packers’ best receiver on the field. He will no longer benefit from Nelson’s presence alongside him.

If Adams can produce sans Nelson as he did seven days prior, it could be the difference that sends Green Bay into the title game.

