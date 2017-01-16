Packers are underdogs in NFC title game after thrilling win over Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers survived a back-and-forth finish Sunday to upend the Dallas Cowboys, 34-31, and advance to the NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But despite winning eight in a row and having knocked off the Cowboys, who had the best record in the NFC, the Packers will be 5 ½-point underdogs when they travel to Atlanta next Sunday to face the Falcons, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

NFC Championship Game Packers 59.5

Falcons -5.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 16, 2017

The Falcons enter the NFC title game (3:05 p.m. ET, FOX) having won six of their past seven and boast the best offense in the league, averaging 422 yards.

Though Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception since November, he was spectacular Sunday against the Cowboys. He completed 28 of 43 passes for 356 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.