Packers’ Ty Montgomery Punches It In Twice in First Half (Video)

Ty Montgomery came up big on two separate occasions for the Green Bay Packers in the first half of their playoff-matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Quite simply, the Dallas Cowboys did not find themselves down much throughout the regular season, especially at home in front of the Texan faithful. However, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers of late have been making many teams look silly. With that said, it was Ty Montgomery who came up big twice in the first half.

Considering that Montgomery started the season as a Packers receiver, the fact that he’s been a huge rushing threat has been a revelation. But he came through in a monster way in the postseason on Sunday.

Rodgers is doing MVP-esque like things we have become accustomed to seeing, but Montgomery once again proved to be a vital X-factor when the Packers have gone looking for any sort of running game:

Montgomery, along with the large bulldozing Aaron Ripkowski combined for just about 50 yards on the ground in the first half against the Cowboys, with Montgomery scampering into the end zone on two separate occasions.

Rodgers and this Packers offense weren’t forced off the field by this Cowboys defense, not punting the ball once, on any of their first three drives. The total yards marker for the green and yellow on those drives got up to 240 yards, an amazing stat without a key piece in Jordy Nelson.

With six minutes left in the game the Cowboys have finally answered the bell with a long touchdown strike to Dez Bryant from Dak Prescott, though the damage may have already been done.

