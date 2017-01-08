Packers shake off slow start to defeat Giants in microcosm of season

A microcosm of the Green Bay Packers’ regular season, a slow start by Aaron Rodgers was soon swapped for his MVP best in a 38-13 shellacking of the New York Giants.

Apparently running the table didn’t just mean the Packers’ final regular season games. After a worrying first quarter that not only saw Green Bay post just seven yards of offense, but also a game-ending injury to star wideout Jordy Nelson, the late-season Packers arrived, a class above their opponents in every department.

While the offense took time to find its groove, Green Bay’s depleted defense held New York at bay. Eli Manning missed opportunities, his receivers dropped routine catches, but Dom Capers’ unit did just enough to keep the scoreboard low.

Then Rodgers arrived. A slow opening quarter aside, he shredded one of the league’s premier secondaries with 362 passing yards and four touchdowns. All the more impressive was the fact he did so without Nelson, whose rib injury was serious enough to keep him out the remainder of the game.

Without Nelson last year, nobody was able to step up. No such problem on this wintery Lambeau evening. Davante Adams led the way with eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. Randall Cobb looked at his 2014-best, hauling in three touchdowns with 116 yards, including a 42-yard Hail Mary to end the first half.

The win sets up a 2014 rematch with Dallas in the divisional round. It was at the same stage Dez Bryant‘s controversial non-catch sent Green Bay into the title game. Expect to hear this story talked about all week long.

But it’s a different year with new challenges. This time it won’t be at Lambeau, the Packers taking their Super Bowl charge on the road the rest of the way. Even with victory at Dallas, there’s no way the title game can run through Green Bay, as Atlanta (second seed) and Seattle (third) battle it out for a place in the conference championship.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t thrown a pick for half a season, and the Packers have now won seven straight.

If performances like this one continue, they might not lose again.

