Packers ‘run the table’ on Vikings: Week 16 game review

What were the good, bad, and interesting moments for the Minnesota Vikings during their week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers in week 16 of the 2016 season?

The Minnesota Vikings entered week 16 against the Green Bay Packers desperate for a win. Their hopes for a postseason appearance depended on them winning their last two games and getting some help from other teams.

Green Bay, their week 16 opponents, were in a similar situation. Needing a win to sure the playoffs and keep division championship hopes alive, the Packers knew they had to defeat the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Sadly, the Vikings couldn’t come out of the game with a win. With this loss, they were officially eliminated from the playoff picture and were assured to be spending the postseason watching games rather than playing.

Despite the score, there was some good stuff, bad things, and interesting occurrences that happened during the contest. Let’s break it all down starting with the things that made Minnesota Vikings fans happy about this game!

The Good Stuff

Adam Thielen continues to impress. His ability to haul in tough catches and keep his feet in the field of play is amazing. For a guy who had his bell rung in a major way last week, he came to play in this game and had some more plays for his 2016 highlight reel. Sam Bradford’s fakes. One thing the Vikings quarterback has always done well is fakes. Whether it is play action or pump fakes, he does them with such a genuine motion that he can freeze defenders in their footsteps. He needs to use that weapon more often to give him and his receivers more opportunities. A young monster continues to develop. Defensive end Danielle Hunter continues to be a freak of nature. His speed and athleticism are astounding to watch, as he can close in on his targets at an alarming rate. As far as his potential goes, the sky is the absolute limit. Eric Kendricks in playing near the line of scrimmage. Chasing down ball carriers and providing occasional pass rush is what the young linebacker does best. He’s got a real instinct for finding gaps and exploding through them using his great speed and athleticism. Bradford continues to be efficient. He took some shots, played smart, and only turned the ball over on a strip sack from his blind side. Although he isn’t the flashiest quarterback in the league, he can get out there and get things done.

The Bad Things

Red zone offense. The Vikings were able to move the ball against the Packers, but once they entered scoring territory, they were unable to take advantage of the momentum. It is unclear what the major problems are, but this will likely be a point of emphasis for the team going forward. Linebackers exploited in coverage. It’s always hard for a linebacker when they are matched up against a wide receiver. Kendrick and Barr have the athleticism to stay with the pass catchers, but a quarterback like Rodgers can take advantage of small openings with great precision. Aaron Rodgers couldn’t be stopped. Whether it was through the air or on the ground, Rodgers took full advantage of Minnesota, throwing very few incomplete passes and not turning the ball over. He truly is playing at an MVP level, just like Vikings fans expect in a big game like this. T.J. Clemmings continues to get beat. I feel sorry for Clemmings in many ways. He keeps getting thrown into roles for the team that he’s just not ready for. However, his play got extra frustrating this game when Matthews continued to blow by him. Once, his play directly resulted in a Bradford strip sack, where the offensive tackle jogged after the letting the linebacker sprint past him. Jordy Nelson showed that he is a major threat. The Vikings had no answer for Jordy Nelson, who continued to win every single matchup that Minnesota threw at him. If there was any doubt that he is a top notch NFL wide receiver, this game should cement his status among the best.

The Interesting Occurrences

Is there a volume lower than mute? Why does it seem like Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have called about half the Vikings games this year? I know many people love them and they know football, but I just can’t stand hearing them call games. Awkward officiating. I often complain about consistency in officiating, and we saw more of that in this game. Bradford had his helmet hit, but drew no flag. Also, there were times the play clock expired for both teams, but only Minnesota was penalized. Danielle Cook? I think I worked with someone named that. I have to admit that I enjoy when Joe Buck makes mistakes calling games. For Vikings fans, Danielle Hunter is a household name by now, but that name just couldn’t come out of the mouth of the veteran commentator. Thielen gets close to being in the Packers record books. That 71 yard touchdown was the second longest scoring catch against Green Bay in team history. The #1 play belongs to former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss. Wave goodbye to the Minnesota playoff hopes. The Packers were heavy favorites coming into the game, but there was always a chance the Vikings could have knocked off Green Bay. Sadly, with this loss, the Vikings players will spending the postseason watching the games on television.

Overall Impression

This was another game that got away from the Minnesota Vikings early. Since the Packers got on the board early and kept the pressure on, it was difficult for the team to play catch-up since they don’t have a lot of firepower to do that.

Sadly, this means all hope is gone for the Vikings to make the playoffs, as they are officially mathematically eliminated from the scenarios. Still, considering the injuries and awkward situations this team has been through, the season shouldn’t be considered a huge loss.

At least the Vikings know exactly what they must do this offseason. The offensive line needs to be the primary focus of the squad, since seeing Clay Matthews absolutely dominate T.J. Clemmings was one of the hardest things to watch of the game.

The future may be bright for this team, but it’s hard to sit and watch the Vikings get demolished by the Green Bay Packers, especially during a game with so much on the line. Still, the encouraging things we’ve seen from several young players and efficient play of Sam Bradford gives hope for the 2017 season to be different.

Now, the week 17 game against the Chicago Bears becomes meaningless in terms of the playoffs. However, it is still Minnesota Vikings football, which means fans will still be watching this game and cheering on the boys in purple.

