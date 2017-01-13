Packers WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) ruled out vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will not play in the team's NFC Divisional Playoff against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday because of a rib injury, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Nelson left Sunday’s 38–13 Wild Card playoff win over the New York Giants in the first half after taking a hit to the side, and needed a cart to bring him off the field.

“We'll re-evaluate Monday. He's going through a workout now. He's feeling better every day,” McCarthy said of Nelson.

Nelson, who was the Packers leading receiver during the regular season, had one catch for 13 yards before leaving the game against the Giants.

The Packers other receivers stepped in Nelson's absence. Randall Cobb caught five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and Davante Adams tallied eight receptions for 125 yards with one touchdown.

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on