Packers host Giants in wild-card round, Lions travel to Seahawks

With victory over the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers booked a home tilt against the New York Giants in next week’s wild-card round.

If there’s a team that knows how to beat the Packers at Lambeau in the postseason, it’s the Giants, whose path to a Super Bowl title went through Green Bay twice over the past decade.

This is a different year with different teams, however. The Packers beat the Giants at Lambeau in Week 5, but nobody could have predicted the paths either team would take from there.

Following a 23-16 victory, Green Bay would win only one of its next six games, falling to 4-6 and on the brink of an early exit. The Giants left Lambeau at 2-3, but went onto win nine of its final 11 games to enter the playoffs with momentum.

No team has momentum quite like the Packers, though. They’ve essentially been playing postseason football for six weeks, any loss along the way potentially having season-ending implications. Winners of six straight and a quarterback playing some of the best football of his Hall-of-Fame career, nobody wants to meet these Packers.

Dallas (13-3) holds home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Atlanta (11-5) grabbed a first-round bye. These two await the winners on wild-card weekend.

Green Bay’s NFC North-clinching win earns them a home game. Sunday’s losers Detroit will head to Seattle on a short week, a consolation prize for falling short in the division.

Should the Packers win, a Seahawks win would send Green Bay to Dallas, a Lions win would set up a Packers meeting with Atlanta.

Now, the focus must be on the Giants. History suggests they know what it takes to win at Lambeau in the postseason.

Wild Card Weekend schedule

AFC: Oakland (5) at Houston (4) — Saturday, January 7, 4:30 p.m. ET

NFC: Detroit (6) at Seattle (3) — Saturday, January 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

AFC: Miami (6) at Pittsburgh (3) — Sunday, January 8, 1:05 p.m. ET

NFC: NY Giants (5) at Green Bay (4) — Sunday, January 8, 4:40 p.m. ET

