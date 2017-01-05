Packers have traveled long road to wild-card meeting with Giants

It’s been a long road to the playoffs for the Green Bay Packers.

Just when all seemed lost, the Packers did the unthinkable. Sitting at 4-6 after four straight demoralizing losses they finally found their identity. They found strength. They turned into a desperate team with something to fight for. They turned into a team with razor sharp focus.

TUNDRA TALK: Previewing Packers-Giants in latest podcast

ANALYSIS: Will Geronimo Allison continue his roll vs. Giants?

No one believed in them. The media and fans were looking for someone, everyone to blame. All the Packers did was take all the negativity, and went out to prove that they are the team we all thought they should be at the start of the season.

Spend a few minutes to walk with me on the phoenix-like journey of this year’s Green Bay Packers.

The low point

After getting manhandled by the Titans the week before, the Packers played a beatable Redskins team on November 20 in Washington. They were in the game until the end but afterwards their future looked dim as they dropped to 4-6.

Insert football soothsayer Aaron Rodgers.

He knew he had faith in his abilities and he knew he had faith in his team, even if they may not have had it in themselves. Rodgers delivered his message in hopes of giving his team the needed push they so desperately needed.

“I feel like we can run the table, I really do,” Rodgers said after the Washington defeat, via ESPN. “The offense is starting to click a little bit more; we’ve just got to put together a game where we’re more consistent from the first snap to the last. We’ve been, I think, getting closer to that. We’ve really been clicking, at times, in the last few games.”

He and his team responded.

Sometimes when things are spiraling downward all you need to hear is that someone believes in you.

The beginning of the turnaround

The Packers had to finish their long road trip in Philadelphia. It was considered winnable but that’s what we thought of the prior three games. This was the game that Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy seemed to finally be on the same page.

McCarthy, instead of pushing a dormant running game and having Rodgers roll out on pass plays, used the quick, short passing game to get his quarterback in a groove. It worked and you could see Rodgers’ confidence start to build.

Rodgers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns as he out-dueled rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. He connected with Davante Adams for 113 yards and both of his touchdowns.

The Packers finally got off the snide. The losing streak was finally over. Packers 27, Eagles 13.

Gritting it out in the snow

The Packers were finally back to the snowy confines of Lambeau Field as they welcomed an offensively struggling Texans team.

The fear with the incoming Texans was their tenacious defense and the problems they would cause. They ended up allowing Rodgers only 209 yards and Ty Montgomery was the Packers’ leading rusher with only 40 yards.

Houston’s defense did end up playing well, but luckily for the Packers the Texans brought Brock Osweiler and their offense as well. The Packers defense, led by newly titled Pro Bowl selection Ha Ha Clinton-Dix frustrated Osweiler. The defense matched Houston’s number by only allowing top running back Lamar Miller 22 yards rushing and top receiver DeAndre Hopkins 58 yards receiving.

In the end Jordy Nelson collected 118 or Rodgers’ 209 passing yards and one of his touchdown passes as the Packers got their second win in a row. Packers 21, Texans 13.

Passing the ultimate test

Next up for the Packers was the Seattle Seahawks.

The week before, Seattle looked fantastic as they blasted the reigning NFC champion Carolina Panthers, 40-7. The scoreline could have been heavier.

All that positive momentum came to a screeching halt when they arrived in Green Bay. The Packers showed what they can do with the team running on all cylinders.

Green Bay’s defense, once the team’s Achilles heel, accounted for six turnovers as they harassed QB Russell Wilson all day long, intercepting Seattle’s signal caller an astonishing five times.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns for the day and his favorite target was again Davante Adams. Adams had 104 yards and caught a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage as the Packers never had to look back.

The Packers routed the Seahawks at Lambeau. Packers 38, Seahawks 10.

Leaving it late in Chi-Town

A trip to Chicago is seldom an easy task in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The “Black and Blue” divisional showdown did not disappoint. It was maybe a little too close for comfort for the Packers and their faithful but that is how it goes when these two teams meet.

Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery exploded with 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Packers started to break away from the 10-10 tie at half with 17 third quarter points.

The defense did their job as well, with former Bear Julius Peppers starting off the second half with a strip sack that started that 17-point flurry. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix did his part as well as he intercepted Bears quarterback Matt Barkley twice.

Chicago made a game of it in the fourth quarter but a magnificent 60-yard throw from Rodgers to Jordy Nelson got the Packers in field goal range. Mason Crosby won the game on a last second kick.

Packers escaped Chicago with a win. Packers 30, Bears 27.

Christmas comes early

In a game where both teams were fighting for their playoff lives, the Packers wanted to continue to build on their four-game win streak at Lambeau.

The Vikings came in struggling. They left Green Bay in even worse shape. The team that started the season 5-0 came into the game only winning two of their past nine games.

The Vikings rushing game had been non-existent with Adrian Peterson gone most of the season, but now QB Sam Bradford was starting to revert to his Ram and Eagle days as the passing game struggled too.

After having three strong games on defense, the Packers made Bradford look like Joe Montana as he passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers bend-but-not-break defense did end up paying off as oft-injured LB Clay Matthews had an excellent game as he came up big when the Packers needed him to. Matthews had a strip sack that stalled a Vikings drive that would have flipped the momentum in Minnesota’s favor.

As Bradford was having his day so was his counterpart on the Packers offense. Rodgers looked like his old self as his masterfully lit up a strong Vikings defense for 347 yards and four touchdowns. Jordy Nelson was his favorite target on this day as he brought in 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Packers exact revenge on Vikings and eliminated them from playoff contention. Packers 38, Vikings 25.

Table. Ran.

Going into the day it was unclear if the Packers could lose and still make the playoffs, but by game time both teams knew that they had punched their tickets to the postseason. Thanks to the Giants win over the Redskins early in the day, all was left was to see was who would be the NFC North champs. A win would earn the fourth seed and host the Giants, the loser heading to Seattle.

This game was a big deal to both teams. Throw out the fact they are divisional rivals. Throw out that the Lions haven’t won the division since Wayne Fontes was coach in 1993. This game had playoff atmosphere written all over it. It was the last game of the regular season and all eyes were on them in primetime.

The defenses came out the gate strong, both offenses taking some time to find their groove. No score at the end of the first quarter and at half it was 14-10 Lions. FB Aaron Ripkowski seemed to be the feature running back as he ended up leading the team in rushing yards with 61 and caught another 15 yards with a touchdown.

The Packers dominated the third and most of the fourth quarters as Rodgers showed his resolve. He ended up throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Geronimo Allison was thrown into duty with the absence of starter Randall Cobb and he took advantage of his opportunities. Allison had a banner day as he pulled in a touchdown and led the team in receiving yards with 91.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford had his time too as he accumulated 347 yards and two touchdowns and spread the ball around to receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Eric Ebron and Anquan Boldin.

In the end Rodgers and company did enough to earn their fourth NFC North title in five years. Packers 31, Lions 24.

What’s next?

Green Bay has won six straight games. The Packers are 10-6 and are the NFC North Champs with an impressive 5-1 record within the division.

They get to host the New York Giants in Lambeau on Sunday afternoon. They get a chance to get to collect another NFL championship.

When Aaron Rodgers came out and said that his team could win out did he mean that for the rest of the NFL schedule or was it for their road to Super Bowl 51?

We’ll just have to wait and see but it is better to be playing this well at this time of the season.

Wild Card Weekend schedule

AFC: Oakland (5) at Houston (4) — Saturday, January 7, 4:30 p.m. ET

NFC: Detroit (6) at Seattle (3) — Saturday, January 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

AFC: Miami (6) at Pittsburgh (3) — Sunday, January 8, 1:05 p.m. ET

NFC: NY Giants (5) at Green Bay (4) — Sunday, January 8, 4:40 p.m. ET

This article originally appeared on