Packers have ‘concern’ with Jordy Nelson’s injury suffered vs. Giants

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy admitted he “has concern” for Jordy Nelson, who suffered a ribs injury in the first quarter of the wild-card win over the Giants.

The last time Green Bay lost Nelson, everything fell apart on offense. After an excellent bounce-back season from ACL surgery, the Packers might be forced to finish their Super Bowl charge without their star receiver again.

#Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he "has concern" for Jordy Nelson (ribs) but does not have an update on his condition. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 9, 2017

Nelson suffered a hard shot to his side from the helmet of Giants cornerback Leon Hall. The hit should have drawn a penalty flag, but more importantly it drew the attention of the Packers’ medical staff. He wouldn’t return to the game.

After the Packers posted just seven yards of offense and zero points in the first quarter, flashbacks of 2015 emerged sans Nelson. But those fears quickly evaporated as the Pack piled up 38 points on the Giants’ tough defense.

Davante Adams (eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown) and Randall Cobb (five catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns) picked up the slack, overwhelming a Giants secondary forced to deal with an injury to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

What all this means is Green Bay could enter Dallas without Nelson. Adams, Cobb and tight end Jared Cook would need to elevate their game just as they did Sunday evening against New York.

Dallas’ defense is more generous against the pass than their NFC East rivals, the Cowboys ranked No. 26 in passing defense. Allowing 260 yards per game through the air, Aaron Rodgers will feel confident he can find success even without his favorite target.

That will be no easy feat, however, Packers fans holding their breath as we await further news on Nelson’s status.

In better news, Ty Montgomery returned to the game after suffering a worrying-looking injury to his leg. Barely able to walk off the field, it was a surprise to see him reenter the game late in the fourth quarter.

All eyes will now be on Mike McCarthy for news on Nelson.

