Packers cut QBs Callahan and Hill, and 2 drafted rookie WRs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have cut Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill, who were competing for the third-string quarterback job, along with two late-round draft picks in rookie receivers DeAngelo Yancey and Malachi Dupre.

The Packers also placed rookie linebacker Vince Biegel, a fourth-round pick, on the physically unable to perform list. He missed training camp with a foot injury.

Green Bay elected to keep 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster announced Saturday. The Packers have a solid starting five protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though the second-string line struggled at times in camp.

The team figures to make at least one more move with the impending addition of free agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks. The veteran agreed to a one-year deal earlier in the week, though the team has not officially announced the signing.

