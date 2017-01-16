Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers’ greatest play vs. Dallas wasn’t his throw to Jared Cook

Sunday’s Packers-Cowboys Divisional Round clash came down to a game-winning Mason Crosby 51-yard field goal set up by a stunning 36-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook to put Green Bay in range for the kick.

Rodgers relied on his unmatched scrambling and improvisational ability on the Cook completion, scrambled to the sideline with under 10 seconds left and nailed the big tight end, who toed the sideline on the catch.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd said on Monday’s “The Herd” that he thinks the more remarkable Rodgers play came two snaps earlier, when Cowboys safety Jeff Heath absolutely leveled Rodgers from his blind side … only Rodgers managed to hold on to ball, allowing the drive to continue. How on earth did the QB manage to hold on? Listen to Colin break it down: