Packers CB Shields pleads not guilty to possessing marijuana

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields pleaded not guilty plea Friday to marijuana possession.

Attorneys for Shields appeared on his behalf in Brown County Circuit Court. Shields was charged with two misdemeanors, possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, after he allowed officers to search his Green Bay area home in October.

A criminal complaint says officers went to Shields’ home after he received a package from Colorado, where recreational use of marijuana is legal. The complaint says Shields acknowledged having marijuana in his home.

The cornerback was placed on injured reserve in October after a concussion and will not play this season.

”As an organization we’re aware of Sam Shields’ legal situation. It’s obviously pending I was made aware of it when it occurred a few months ago,” coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday. The team is preparing for an NFC divisional round playoff game on the road Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

In a separate case, authorities have charged safeties coach Darren Perry with one count of a first offense of operating while intoxicated stemming from a traffic stop in December.

Perry has a hearing scheduled in Brown County Circuit Court on Feb. 23 after he was charged last month with OWI, along with one count each of refusing to take a breathalyzer test and making an unsafe lane change after the traffic stop on Dec. 17.

Earlier this week, prosecutors added a charge of operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, which is typical in such cases in Wisconsin. The Green Bay Press-Gazette first reported the charges against Perry on Friday.

”The Packers are aware of the matter involving Darren Perry and have been in communication with the NFL,” the team said in a statement. ”As a pending legal matter, we will refrain from making further comment.”

Earlier in week, the team said it was aware receiver Geronimo Allison had been charged with marijuana possession after a traffic stop in September in Wisconsin.

