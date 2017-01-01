Packers at Lions Recap, Highlights, Final Score, More

In a winner-take-all Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 17, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers claimed the NFC North by beating the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers 31 Detroit Lions 24

With the NFC North hanging in the balance, both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions seemingly came out a bit tight on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. They held one another scoreless, despite their potent offenses. However, Aaron Rodgers would have something to say about that—as would Matthew Stafford and company.

Both teams found their rhythm in the second quarter as Rodgers was getting warm. Shockingly, though, it was Zach Zenner running the ball that really helped the Lions get rolling. In fact, he got them rolling so much that the home team in Detroit took a 14-10 lead into halftime. Unfortunately, that wouldn’t hold.

Rodgers must’ve had some of “Michael’s Secret Stuff” from Space Jam at halftime, because he came out on another level. The Packers quarterback was avoiding any semblance of pressure coming at him and then delivering strikes at will. With Micah Hyde and the defense stepping up to stifle Stafford, the Packers started to run away with it.

However, the Packers thought they’d closed it out, but a Stafford Hail Mary with under 30 seconds left on the clock to pull within seven made them a bit anxious. After they recovered the onside kick, though, it was all over. Green Bay picked up the road win, a sixth-straight win overall, and ultimately the NFC North Championship.

Three Stars

Aaron Rodgers, Packers – The former MVP and 2016 candidate was unbelievable in the win on Sunday Night Football. He continued his marvelous run by going 27-of-39 for 300 yards and four touchdown throws, also adding 44 rushing yards on nine carries.

Geronimo Allison, Packers – Allison caught the real back-breaking touchdown from Rodgers off of a scramble that seemed to deflate Detroit a bit. He also finished with a big night overall, though. The wideout notched four catches for 91 yards.

Matthew Stafford, Lions – Though he didn’t make enough plays to win, the Lions quarterback was still great in his own right—even if not as great as his counterpart. Stafford finished going 26-of-41 for 347 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Highlights

Matthew Stafford launches a beautiful sideline pass… And Marvin Jones hauls it in! #GBvsDET https://t.co/MUckUhnxeE — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2017

A Hail Mary in Detroit?

Yup. What else is new? #GBvsDET https://t.co/U5rcuAfc22 — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2017

Next Game

Even with the Packers winning the NFC North, the Lions still enter as the No. 6 seed. They’ll be going on the road for a tough matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, Green Bay will host the New York Giants in what should be an absolutely fantastic matchup.

