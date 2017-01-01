Packers at Lions: Preview, Prediction, Odds

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions get to live out every young football player’s dream on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Whenever kids imagine being in the NFL, it’s always making a big play in a winner-take-all scenario. That’s exactly what Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford will be facing at Ford Field on Sunday as the winner of their matchup gets the NFC North.

Rodgers and the Packers seemed like a playoff afterthought at one point in the year. However, they’ve won five-straight following a 4-6 start to the season and have put themselves in this position. Their MVP-caliber quarterback has been a big part of that, but it’s also been their defense getting healthier and performing at a higher level.

Meanwhile, the Lions limp into this game having lost two-straight games—though both losses came to playoff teams. Now Stafford will have to come through with another clutch victory, something he’s been accustomed to late in games this season. However, doing so against these streaking Packers may not be an easy task in the slightest.

Here are the keys to victory for each team:

Keys to Victory

The Packers defense is going to be what wins them this game. Yes, Rodgers should be able to torch a porous Lions defense. But Stafford is capable of matching that if the defense of Green Bay doesn’t step up in the moment. Subsequently, the defensive backs are going to have to remain sound and disciplined throughout the night to contain the likes of Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. If not, they risk turning it into a shootout and thus a crap-shoot.

As for the Lions, it’d be great if they could run the ball, but that was given up on long ago. Perhaps the biggest key then is going to be not coming up with empty drives. When you look at the comebacks Stafford has had to leave, there have been far too many three-and-out or similar type drives leading to that point. If they’re going to keep pace with Rodgers, they have to at least compete in the field position battle and consistently put together drives.

Odds

Point Spread: Green Bay -3.5

Moneyline: Green Bay -190, Detroit +170

Over/Under: 50.5

Prediction

Given the run that the Packers have been on, the consensus pick is the Packers on Sunday Night Football. Maybe I enjoy playing the contrarian, but the Lions have been a far better team at home this season. They’re going to fight much more than we’ve seen in the past two weeks. And in the end, I think they shock everyone to get the win in Week 17 and in the NFC North.

Pick: Green Bay Packers: 28, Detroit Lions: 30

