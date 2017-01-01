Packers at Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

To say that the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are trending in opposite directions wouldn’t do them justice. The Packers started the year poorly, but have since been streaking and looking like the NFL’s hottest team. Meanwhile, the Lions got out of the gates hot and that lasted for a while, but they’ve faltered to end the year. That’s all led to Sunday Night Football in Week 17 where the Packers and Lions will clash at Ford Field for the NFC North championship.

What Aaron Rodgers has been doing recently is simply absurd. After being scapegoated earlier in the season due to his team’s struggles, he’s now affirmed himself as a viable MVP candidate. However, he hasn’t been doing it alone as Clay Matthews and the defense have been stepping up big time. Now it’s winner-take-all and, frankly, that fits right into the schedule of the white-hot Packers.

Then there’s the Lions, losers of their last two and a team that’s been seemingly skating by all season. Matthew Stafford was in the MVP conversation as well early in the year, but his star has faded as Detroit has struggled. They’ll need him to be at his very best, though, if they’re to top the Packers. And they desperately need to do that as a loss could theoretically not just cost them the division, but a playoff berth as well.

Sunday Night Football will conclude the regular season on NBC in Week 17. Subsequently, fans can stream the action online or from mobile devices using NBC Sports Live. Access the stream online or through the NBC Sports app by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, MI

Stadium: Ford Field

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Only in the NFL can you get drama like this and only in Week 17 are the stakes this high. There’s one game left for the Packers and Lions. A win for either means the NFC North title, but a loss could mean watching the playoffs from home. This is what it’s all about.

