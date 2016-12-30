Orange Bowl Preview: Buccaneers Draft Watch

The final Buccaneers game of the regular season will have a pretty substantial influence on where they draft next Spring as they currently stand to place anywhere from picks 15 to 20.

There are many opinions out there on what position group the Buccaneers need to address this coming off-season, and while they currently stand to have around $80 Million in cap space, this franchise is not known for free-agent spending sprees.

Like many others, this team likes to build through the draft. This means many future NFL’ers are playing in their bowl games during this time of year, and around 10-20 of them will be donning pewter to start their pro careers.

One bowl game with a good amount of future NFL talents in it will be tonight’s Orange Bowl when the #6 Michigan Wolverines face-off against the #10 Florida State Seminoles.

Who should Buccaneers fans be paying attention to, and more importantly, who could the Bucs be paying attention to?

#4 Dalvin Cook, Running Back

Florida State Seminoles

Junior

5’11” 213 lbs.

There were plenty of Buccaneers fans screaming for Dalvin Cook to join the squad before news of Doug Martin stepping away from the team this week.

Now, there are going to be some who downright demand it as they see a void in the backfield which will need to be filled immediately.

Truth of the matter is the Junior running back is not likely to be available when the Bucs pick somewhere in the middle to late area of the first round, and for a franchise who rarely trades up in the first round, it’s improbable at best these two match up in 2017.

There’s always a chance though, and anyone would have to admit the chances got a little better when Martin cancelled his own guaranteed money he just signed for in the 2016 off-season.

As a prospect, Cook stands out as my top-rated running back ahead of LSU’s Leonard Fournette and the only sure fire first round prospect in my eyes.

He should set his career high in rushing yards in the Orange Bowl needing just 71-yards to eclipse his previous high of 1,691-yards.

As a receiver, he’s proven capable as well bringing in 76 career receptions to this point with an yards per catch average of 11.5 yards and two scores.

There are some concerns however, as the Florida State standout has lost four fumbles this year after putting it on the ground six times to this point.

Cook is a shifty runner with the eyes to find lanes in traffic and the quickness to get into openings before they close. He does his best work in open space as most running backs do, and is a willing blocker even if he’s not a dominant one.

If the Buccaneers part ways with Martin and they had Cook fall into their laps somehow, he’d be a nice pairing with Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers in the 2017 season – assuming Rodgers comes back – and could develop into an effective primary back.

Projected Draft Position: Early 1st Round

#77 Roderick Johnson, Offensive Tackle

Florida State Seminoles

Junior

6’7” 311 lbs.

Gosder Cherilus has been getting beat up on the field, by fans, and by some media outlets in the past couple weeks as the Buccaneers offensive line has continued to be a question mark week in and week out.

The attention paid to the veteran is taking some off of second year left tackle Donovan Smith who hasn’t been able to consistently improve through his first two seasons protecting Jameis Winston’s blindside.

The result has been an often pressured and often anxious looking quarterback who’s many mistakes this season can be tied to an apparent lack of trust in his front five.

The entire line needs to improve, but the tackles should be the focus of the Bucs off-season if they look to allow Winston to take the next step in his development.

Roderick Johnson from Florida State is a talented lineman with the potential to be taken in the first half of the draft proceedings if he doesn’t climb the boards even more during the combine and workout season.

Earlier this year against Boston College Johnson showed his next level potential by handling the Eagles’ pass rush easily for most of the night, forcing the BC coaches to shift stud defensive end Harold Landry to the opposite side to find success.

On a key touchdown run by Dalvin Cook in the second quarter, it was Johnson who pulled all the way across the formation to land the key block to spring him into the third level for the score.

This is the kind of lineman the Buccaneers need to allow a move for Donovan Smith to the right side, and they’ll be able to find him in the second round if they want him.

Projected Draft Position: Late 2nd Round – Early 3rd Round

#26 Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback

Michigan Wolverines

Senior

5’11” 186 lbs.

Just about everyone knows who the big man on campus is at the University of Michigan, but Jabrill Peppers isn’t the only defensive back with NFL talent who should be looking for a pro team after the season, and the Buccaneers could find some needed secondary depth in his teammate Jourdan Lewis.

Brent Grimes has been a good addition to the defense in Tampa Bay, but he’s 33-years old and is closer to the end of his career than he is the prime of it.

At 5’10” 185 lbs. Grimes has made a career out of being a physical cover-man who can run with the best of them and get dirty in support of the run when called upon.

Lewis is an inch taller and one pound heavier, and could learn as an understudy from the veteran’s experiences as he develops into a future cornerstone of the Bucs defensive group.

As a defender, the senior corner looks comfortable in press coverage and has experience outside, in the slot and even as a safety on occasion, and has six career interceptions including two in his 2016 campaign.

He looks a bit uncomfortable in zone schemes, but is quick to react when he sees the ball and takes good angles when pursuing the ball carrier.

As a developmental player he’ll find some early play in nickel and dime sets and looks to have the speed necessary to get some snaps as a gunner in punt coverage.

If the Buccaneers don’t go secondary in the first round, Lewis could be a good addition in the second.

Projected Draft Position: Mid 2nd Round

#5 Jabrill Peppers, Linebacker/Defensive Back

Michigan Wolverines

Junior

6’1” 205 lbs.

Anyone who’s watched college football this season knows who Jabrill Peppers is, and if you pay attention to the B1G Conference then you saw him coming before the 2016 season.

A true athlete in every sense of the word, the Wolverines Junior has been featured in every position you can play outside of the trenches and is a special teams impact player on top of it all.

With 46 solo tackles (66 total), 3 sacks, and an interception it’s obvious he’s a defensive weapon who can be put in any situation and find success.

Peppers looks like a defensive back at the NFL level who could chip in with return duties early in his career if the team who drafts him needs it.

He’s a lot like Jalen Ramsey in the sense that the team who gets him will need to have a plan for where they want to use his skill set so they can develop him on the specifics he’ll need to have a first year impact.

For the Buccaneers, he’s a bit of a dream as he’ll likely come off the board before they get their selection in the first round.

Concerns about him could be he’s good at everything but not great at anything, but athletes of his caliber don’t come along every year.

Projected Draft Position: Early-Mid 1st Round

There will be plenty of talent on display when the Wolverines and Seminoles square off, and what you’ve just seen are only a few.

While the Buccaneers continue their quest for a winning season and an outside shot at the playoffs, their scouts are busy evaluating players like the ones listed here and many, many others.

What are your opinions of the names on this list, and who are you looking forward to seeing in the Orange Bowl?

