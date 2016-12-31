Opportunity knocks for Clemson QB DeShaun Watson

The stage is set for Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson…again. How will he respond in this year’s CFB Playoff against Ohio State?

It’s easy to over-analyze NFL Draft prospects, but when it comes to the quarterback position, you can never be too careful. That’s why the pundits have been harsh on Clemson Tigers QB DeShaun Watson this season, as he prepares for one more ride in college football before (presumably) heading to the NFL.

Watson has completed nearly 67 percent of his passes this season with 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, adding another six touchdowns as a runner.

It hasn’t been a flawless season for the junior signal caller, but in my mind, I’ve seen more than enough from Watson to believe he will be a successful quarterback in the NFL in the very near future.

But what about this year’s College Football Playoff? Clemson is set to face off against a very fast Ohio State team in what figures to be a very critical game in Watson’s college career. Clemson was beaten in last year’s National Title game against Alabama 45-40, a game where Watson threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns.

Two major areas that Watson has improved his game as a junior are in deep ball accuracy and throwing under pressure. Pro Football Focus did a great job of dissecting Watson’s performance so far in 2016, showing that the numbers tell a deeper story about the heavily scrutinized quarterback.

Ohio State is one of the best teams in the country at getting after the quarterback and limiting big plays downfield, so two of Watson’s greatest strengths will be put to the test. If Watson and Clemson can find a way to win this game against Ohio State, I don’t want to be too presumptuous, but a rematch against a bigger, faster, stronger Alabama team looms.

This is a huge opportunity for Watson to prove he is who everyone assumed he would be going into this season. He’s a difference maker. In fact, he’s the difference maker at quarterback in the up-coming class of 2017.

Regardless of what happens in these two games, Watson is likely to be one of the top signal callers off the board come April. A couple of brilliant performances could leave no question about who the best eligible quarterback is.

This article originally appeared on