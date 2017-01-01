One stat that shows Tom Brady had the best season by any QB ever

Tom Brady may have missed the first four games of this season due to a suspension for his role in Deflategate, but in the remaining 12 games for the Patriots he’s been just about perfect.

And with his play on Sunday, he entered the NFL record book, putting together the best TD-INT ratio in the history of the game.

Brady finished the regular season with 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions after throwing for three touchdowns Sunday against the Dolphins. The previous mark for best TD-INT ratio was set by Nick Foles with the Eagles in 2013, when he threw 27 touchdown passes and just two picks.

Brady and the Patriots beat the Dolphins 35-14, and enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.