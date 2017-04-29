Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly is 2017’s Mr. Irrelevant

Saturday wasn’t easy for former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly, who The MMQB’s Emily Kaplan beautifully profiled here.

The nephew of NFL legend Jim Kelly had to wait a very long time.

He may or may not have been asleep when it happened.

The other side of the #NFLDraft — Former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly, nephew of HOF QB Jim Kelly, is still waiting to hear his name called pic.twitter.com/Rfip9nQZ2p — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2017

But he was eventually drafted with the last pick of the seventh round by the Denver Broncos.

Kelly’s college career came to an unceremonious close as he tore his ACL in November and ended his senior year on a low. He’s had some interesting off-field things happen. He hurt his wrist on Pro Day. It’s been a very circuitous path.

Congrats, Chad, you’re an NFL player anyway.

