Oklahoma State: WR James Washington destroying Colorado

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is destroying Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, and looks like a future stud NFL wide receiver…

Oklahoma State has made quick work of a very good Colorado defense in the Alamo Bowl, and wide receiver James Washington is leading the charge.

Washington has been making plays since he was a true freshman, leading Oklahoma State with six touchdown catches in 2014. He followed that up with a stellar sophomore season in which he caught another 10 touchdown passes.

This year, as a junior, Washington has 10 touchdowns again and is putting on a show against Colorado…

samechols: James Washington again! 8 receptions for 162 yards now ESPN Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma… https://t.co/n9qK9yM8Wd pic.twitter.com/XYoO6OdxiY — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 30, 2016

The underclassman has put together quite a resume already in his time at Oklahoma State, which isn’t coming to a close. According to reports, Washington is expected back in school for another year of college football…

Big news from OSU: James Washington and Mason Rudolph are expected to return for their senior seasons: https://t.co/iqK7Sl4IDn — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 19, 2016

This move will certainly put the OK State receiver at or near the top of the list of receivers eligible for the 2018 NFL Draft. He will have a chance to make his mark at Oklahoma State as one of the all-time great receivers in school history, already eclipsing Dez Bryant’s total of 147 receptions in just three seasons.

Should Washington re-consider after this game and opt for the NFL, there’s a decent chance he would be a first round draft pick. He’s banking on another year in college refining his game but also giving he and Oklahoma State a chance to compete for a spot in the College Football playoff.

This article originally appeared on