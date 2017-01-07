Ohio State WR Noah Brown declares for NFL Draft

In a move that may be surprising to many, Ohio State WR Noah Brown will declare for 2017 NFL Draft.

Redshirt sophomore Noah Brown, wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, has announced his intentions to turn pro. Brown’s season has been up and down, which will trigger many of the Buckeye faithful to question Brown’s decision. Brown’s stats this seasons goes as follows: 32 catches, 402 yards and seven touchdowns. Four of those touchdowns were against Oklahoma.

First, let’s consider the reasons why Brown would chose to leave Ohio State

He feels that his game against Oklahoma was the best game that showed what he could do on the field He feels that the offensive woes with Ohio State wouldn’t improve Brown is well aware of the influx of talent that’s there deserves a chance to shine. Also, he knows the influx of talent that’s coming in. In Brown’s mind, there isn’t much rhyme or reason to fight that battle.

But on the flip side, Brown’s lack of productivity should be a glaring sign to NFL scouts post-Oklahoma game. There were times Brown was non-existent in Buckeyes games. And besides his huge catch against Michigan on the game-tying drive, Brown wasn’t a factor. His final three game totals? Five catches with 57 total yards. In the Michigan State game, he totaled zero catches and zero yards.

But we can make one thing easily clear: Brown is talented and has the makings to one day become a great NFL receiver. But, coming out of college with only one true year of experience is very glaring. But again, at a place such as Ohio State, the talent is ever-growing. The Buckeyes have a five-star receiver in Trevon Grimes and a four-star in Tyjon Lindsey arriving in the 2017 recruiting class. Not to mention Austin Mack, who just redshirted this season, and Binjimen Victor are also expected to make an impact in 2017.

So while many may not agree with Brown’s departure, it will be hard to see why he would stay, too.

