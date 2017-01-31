Offseason Chiefs chatter: Assessing team needs

The Super Bowl hasn’t been played yet so the time for free agency chatter is still a bit premature. Although, with the team likely doing it’s year-end wrap up on the 2016 season, now is a perfect time to assess the needs of the team in the blogosphere. This is likely the strongest 53-man roster the organization has boasted since the Dick Vermeil era at Arrowhead. There are few, if any, glaring holes in Kansas City’s player personnel. Team general manager John Dorsey has done a fantastic job of overhauling the talent at One Arrowhead Drive.

No team is perfect, though, and the Chiefs are no exception. Though scarce, there are spots where the Chiefs could stand more depth or a clear upgrade among their starters. Today, we’ll take a look at the weakest position groups on the roster and determine which of them might warrant an influx of talent. I’ll give you fair warning — you may be surprised which positions I’ve chosen.

If all hearts and minds are clear…

Quarterback

Easily the most hotly-debated issue in Kansas City so I’ll be brief. The Kansas City Chiefs need a new quarterback, but not to replace incumbent Alex Smith. He’ll be your starter for the 2017 season and should be in light of the circumstances. Kansas City should, however, make an early investment into the position in the forthcoming draft. It’s time they make a real effort at securing their future with a homegrown player.

Need Factor: Developmental Player

Guard

This position group, despite its placement on my list, is among those that demand the least attention heading into the 2017 season. Make no mistake, it’s far from settled, but I think there are 3-4 players who are all serviceable NFL talents. None of them are special players. None of them have done anything to distinguish themselves from the pack.

Zach Fulton and Laurent DuVernay-Tardif appear to have the least growing to do, but neither of them has played consistently enough to deserve not having to look over their shoulder. The Chiefs could use a veteran player here with starting experience to push LDT, Fulton and Parker Ehinger for a starting role in 2017.

Need Factor: Starter

Running back

I’m convinced that longtime Chiefs Jamaal Charles and Knile Davis have played their last down in Kansas City. The two of them are unlikely to return to the team for the new season. Davis should become a free agent when the new league year begins. Charles carries a $7 million cap hit next season. The Chiefs can cut him without penalty in 2017. Should both things happen, the Chiefs will need to backfill at least one of those spots on the running back depth chart.

Many seem to think the Chiefs need to supplant Spencer Ware. I’m not in that camp. A modest back half of the season has made a number of people in the Kingdom forget how productive he was to start the year. At one time in 2016, he led the league in yards from scrimmage. A drafted player would be ideal, but I think the addition of Darrin Reaves, from the team’s taxi squad, would also more than address the need.

Need Factor: Backup

Outside Linebacker

Justin Houston’s on-again, off-again injury situation made it painfully clear the Chiefs struggle to mount a legitimate pass rush in his absence. Dee Ford certainly turned a corner in 2016, but apart from his maturation, there was no one else at outside linebacker to contribute to Kansas City’s efforts at applying pressure.

The team has a pair of veteran options, but they could use another young body in the fold. Dadi Nicolas flashed some pass-rushing ability last season, but still needs to round out as a player before he can be relied upon consistently. The Chiefs should consider a Day 2 investment at OLB in April’s 2017 NFL Draft.

Need Factor: Rotational Player

John Dorsey could very well be in the final year of his tenure in 2017. This offseason could play a pivotal role in how long the Chiefs can keep the window of opportunity open in the AFC. Bolstering the roster could help buy them time to find a long-term solution at quarterback. Otherwise, they could see their party get crashed long before it can realize its championship potential.

What other positions need upgrades or depth? Do you agree that the positions cited above need attention heading into the 2017 season? Should the Chiefs plug these holes in the draft or through free agency? Use the comment section below to weigh in. As always, we appreciate your readership and support.

Until next time, Addicts!

