Officially Naming Kyle Shanahan Head Coach Is the Final Part of 49ers To-Do List

The San Francisco 49ers have wrapped up their general manager search, hiring former NFL star and Fox analyst John Lynch. All that remains is to officially sign Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as head coach.

Not long ago, fans of the San Francisco 49ers might have been a bit panic stricken thinking the franchise would have to settle on a second-rate head coach or general manager this offseason.

True, CEO Jed York needed to clean house after an abysmal 2-14 campaign last year. Former GM Trent Baalke had to go. So did one-and-done head coach Chip Kelly.

York was patient. Maybe too patient. And yet here the Niners are, with a general manager in place and a head coach slated to be the next guy calling shots on the sidelines.

San Francisco officially announced the signing of former NFL star and now-former Fox Sports analyst John Lynch as general manager.

All that’s left is to officially make Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan head coach.

Shanahan, of course, is expected to join the Niners ranks. And both are expected to receive six-year deals, per CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

The Niners can’t make Shanahan’s signing official until after Super Bowl LI. Sure, Shanahan likely used all the leverage he could get by the 49ers’ waiting period and passing on other coaching candidates.

But, in truth, Shanahan was the right guy for the job all along.

Fans of the red and gold will likely be pulling for Shanahan and the Falcons to knock off the New England Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday, which would give the penciled-in head coach yet another impressive accolade on his resume.

And while all this could still go wrong in coming years, it’s hard to ignore the feeling York got this one right after many, many years of all the wrong moves.

