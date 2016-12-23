Odell Beckham Jr. ties a Hall of Famer for fastest to 4,000 receiving yards in NFL history

Here’s another statistic to re-emphasize just how great Odell Beckham Jr. has been in his brief career.

The New York Giants wideout matched Hall of Famer Lance Alworth’s record for fastest to 4,000 receiving yards in NFL history.

Congrats to @OBJ_3 on hitting 4,000! He ties HOF'er Lance Alworth for the fastest to 4k receiving yds in NFL history. #GiantsPride #TNF pic.twitter.com/VcCK0fBy2I — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2016

Beckham needed just 42 games to reach the mark. Entering Thursday’s game, Beckham had averaged 95.8 yards per game in his career.