Odell Beckham Jr. ties a Hall of Famer for fastest to 4,000 receiving yards in NFL history

Here’s another statistic to re-emphasize just how great Odell Beckham Jr. has been in his brief career.

The New York Giants wideout matched Hall of Famer Lance Alworth’s record for fastest to 4,000 receiving yards in NFL history.

Beckham needed just 42 games to reach the mark. Entering Thursday’s game, Beckham had averaged 95.8 yards per game in his career.