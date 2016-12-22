Odell Beckham Jr.’s latest custom cleats have a unique connection to his high school
New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have a very special pair of holiday cleats for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles, and Nike to create a connection to Beckham’s high school – Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana – in the design. Grass cut from the football field was placed inside the cleats, and is visible through the sole.
FIRST LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats for tonight, designed by Nike, have grass taken from his high school field inside of them pic.twitter.com/ayn4xvvc5Y
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 22, 2016
Beckham tweeted Thursday that he was fined $18,000 by the NFL this week for wearing cleats honoring Craig Sager last weekend.
18k without a single warning , but the world would never kno, they act like it's no big deal. No respect for the message IMO https://t.co/Ym30L1FnCP
— Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 22, 2016