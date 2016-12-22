Odell Beckham Jr.’s latest custom cleats have a unique connection to his high school

New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have a very special pair of holiday cleats for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles, and Nike to create a connection to Beckham’s high school – Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana – in the design. Grass cut from the football field was placed inside the cleats, and is visible through the sole.

FIRST LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats for tonight, designed by Nike, have grass taken from his high school field inside of them pic.twitter.com/ayn4xvvc5Y — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 22, 2016

Beckham tweeted Thursday that he was fined $18,000 by the NFL this week for wearing cleats honoring Craig Sager last weekend.