Odell Beckham Jr.’s Emotions Are Least Of New York Giants’ Problems

Odell Beckham Jr. had another emotional outburst following the New York Giants’ 26-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s the least of New York’s problems.

Throughout the 2016 NFL regular season, Odell Beckham Jr. has received equal praise for his abilities and criticism for how his emotions have gotten the best of him. Despite his clear emergence as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, he seems to do no right in the eyes of the masses.

Beckham continued to make headlines for the wrong reasons following the Giants’ 26-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s entirely fair to say that Beckham’s emotional outbursts have created something of a distraction. It’s prompted questions that his coaches and teammates have been forced to answer, which is reason enough to believe he needs to stop acting in the way he has.

Following New York’s loss, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News reports that Beckham was seen losing control of his emotions prior to entering the locker room.

Odell Beckham was growling to himself, losing it outside locker room. Team security & John Mara guided him into locker room eventually pic.twitter.com/ebdB8dH787 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 23, 2016

If the Giants are truly focused on winning the Super Bowl, Beckham’s emotions should be the least of their concerns.

New York is 10-5 and, though unlikely to transpire, could miss the playoffs. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, The first stage of that process would be for the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Detroit Lions to all win during Week 16.

From there, the Giants would need to lose against Washington, and the Packers, Falcons, and Saints would all need to win in Week 17.

Furthermore, the Giants have issues on offense that range far beyond how Beckham reacts to a victory. Thursday was the fourth consecutive game during which New York scored fewer than 20 points.

Beckham is the last player to blame, especially after he recorded 11 receptions for 150 yards against the Giants.

Rather than talking about Beckham’s passion for the game and the way he expresses it, the Giants need to focus on fixing the offense. The defense is playing at an all-time level, but the offense hasn’t rewarded its play.

That’s far more important than who’s passionate and who isn’t.

Odell Beckham Jr. may be the scapegoat for some, but he’s not the reason New York’s offense is struggling.

