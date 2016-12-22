Odell Beckham Jr.’s cleats have his high school’s grass in them (Photo)

Odell Beckham Jr. is keeping his cleat game strong on Thursday night with the awesome pair he will sport on Thursday night

As we head into the holiday weekend, NFL Week 16 will get underway Thursday night as the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, on the national stage, you know that Odell Beckham Jr. will keep the cleat game pretty tight.

Well, he will be doing just that, and these ones are actually pretty unique. When Beckham takes the field on Thursday night against the Eagles, he will be sporting some cleats that literally have grass from his high school inside of them.

Take a look.

FIRST LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr.’s cleats for tonight, designed by Nike, have grass taken from his high school field inside of them pic.twitter.com/ayn4xvvc5Y — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 22, 2016



Now those are actually pretty awesome. And for those that don’t know, Beckham hails from Isidore High School in New Orleans, and of course from there he would go on to attend LSU where he really started to become a star on the national landscape.

But, these will be the cleats that will at least be worn by Beckham during the pregame festivities before he has to change into what everyone else is wearing, to avoid another incident.

Of course, news of these awesome cleats just so happens to come on the heels of the news that Beckham was reportedly fined last week for sporting cleats against the Lions that paid tribute to the late Craig Sager. These cleats were also to be auctioned off for charity. You know, just the NFL doing NFL things again.

Still, stupid fines aside, these are pretty fresh and definitely one of the better ideas for cleats that we have seen in the past few years.

This article originally appeared on