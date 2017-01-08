Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Punches Hole In Wall After Loss (Photo)

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly threw a tantrum after the New York Giants’ Wild Card loss, banging his head against the door and punching a hole in the wall.

Odell Beckham Jr. was just plain bad for the New York Giants on Sunday night. Though the Giants rode their defense to the 2017 NFL Playoffs, they needed Beckham and the offense to step up at Lambeau Field in the NFC Wild Card Playoff against the Green Bay Packers. Instead, they largely did the opposite as the enigmatic star wideout and his company notched countless drops and were almost wholly ineffective—save for maybe Tavarres King.

As he’s done many other times this season, though, Beckham couldn’t handle the loss—or at least he didn’t take it well at all.

According to Sal Paolantonio and Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants wide receiver was banging his head against his locker door after the loss. But in case that wasn’t a bad enough look for the wideout and team, Beckham also reportedly punched a hole in the wall outside of the locker room:

Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in pic.twitter.com/dOpRJyremD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

To be clear, this wouldn’t be a good look for anyone, regardless of their past history. But when you’re talking about Beckham, he’s been under public scrutiny for quite some time regarding his perceived (often rightfully) immaturity. So to see him do something like this looks exponentially worse than it might for someone else.

What’s worse is that Beckham Jr. has already been under the microscope this week after he and several members of the Giants offense were seen vacationing and partying on a boat in Miami last weekend. While that may not have affected their performance, it’s going to be mentioned tirelessly. So to pair that with punching a hole in the Lambeau Field facilities, that’s a bad look all around for Beckham and the Giants.

