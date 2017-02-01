Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly praised by the NFL for his professionalism

Odell Beckham Jr. is often praised for aspects of his game — his athleticism or hands. But his professionalism isn’t normally one of them.

But the NFL decided to single out the New York Giants’ star wideout for how he conducted himself at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, ESPN reported Wednesday. League executive vice president Troy Vincent sent a letter to several members of the Giants and commissioner Roger Goodell that highlighted Beckham’s conduct at the event, according to the report.

“I would be remiss not to acknowledge how engaging and professional Odell Beckham Jr. was during the entire week of the Pro Bowl,” Vincent wrote in the letter obtained by the outlet. “By far and away, he represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism.”

Beckham has had a number of on-field run-ins during his brief career, most famously with cornerback Josh Norman. He also received criticism for going to Miami along with some of his Giants teammates days before his playoff debut last month.

But Beckham went above and beyond at the Pro Bowl, as Vincent gushed about the 24-year-old.

“Odell single-handedly took our engagement to a higher level,” Vincent wrote to the Giants. “You should be proud to have him representing your club and your city at the Pro Bowl and I didn’t want to go another day without writing to acknowledge his extraordinary efforts.”

Though his Pro Bowl production this year was somewhat subpar (six catches, 93 yards) for Beckham’s lofty standards, he still put on a show for the fans, engaging in an impromptu dance-off with the Colts mascot in the middle of the AFC’s 20-13 win.

Beckham also took some time after the game to practice his moves with the cheerleaders.