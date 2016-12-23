Odell Beckham Jr. Melted Down, ‘Growled to Himself’ After Loss (Video)

After the New York Giants lost on Thursday, failing to clinch a playoff spot, Odell Beckham Jr. lost it outside of the locker room.

If there’s one person that you can’t pin the New York Giants loss on Thursday Night Football on, it’s undoubtedly wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 24-year-old continued to prove his status as one of the NFL’s elite wideouts as he hauled in 11 of his 20 targets and took them for 150 yards on the night. Beyond his otherworldly talent, though, something else was clear.

The enigmatic receiver was clearly pressing as the Giants tried to come back late against the Philadelphia Eagles. He seemed like a man who’d been pumped full of electricity with how wired he was with every movement. Simply, Beckham looked like a player who was putting it all on himself to get the win for the Giants. Yet they fell short. And after the game, OBJ seemed to react like a player who indeed felt the game was on his shoulders.

Following the game, there were reports from the New York Daily News that Beckham “lost it” outside of the Giants locker room and was screaming and growling to himself. On Friday morning, a brief video highlighting that behavior came about:

A distraught @OBJ_3 after the Giants loss in Philly pic.twitter.com/r0P8CMGky5 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) December 23, 2016

That’s clearly a player taking things to heart—maybe a little too much.

Though some may call it immaturity or acting out, denying the passion of Odell Beckham Jr. is blind to the reality of the situation. He wants nothing more than to lead his team to wins and, in this instance, a playoff berth. While this may not be the best way of expressing that, that he cares so deeply means something.

All the while, the Giants are far from dead. They still have control of their destiny and can make the postseason. As for Beckham, he’ll just keep being great on the field, keep being the heartbeat and lone bright spot of an ailing offense, and hopefully get to realize his hopes of a playoff berth.

This article originally appeared on