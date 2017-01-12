Odell Beckham Jr. Drive and Passion Has Always Been Unnoticed

Over the course of his career, Odell Beckham Jr. has been scrutinized for his loud and aggressive play, but his motor and will to win have always gone unnoticed.

Odell Beckham Jr. was a big reason the New York Gaints finished the regular season 11-5 and went into the postseason with high hopes; however, they ran into a wall. In the divisional round of the playoffs, they were blown out by the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay by a score of 38-13.

It was a disappointing, yet not overly surprising result. While the New York Giants defense was stellar all year, they were bound to have a bad game, and Aaron Rodgers proved to be the ultimate challenge to the bend but don’t break Giants defense. The Giants offense. though, was what ultimately doomed them.

Despite having high-profile weapons such as Eli Manning, Beckham Jr. and, even Victor Cruz at their disposal, the Giants offense was 7th lowest in the NFL in points per game (19.4). Going into 2016, the Giants offense was considered by many as one of the NFL’s best, and their inability to put up points week after week was mind-blowing. One guy who always showed up and posed a threat like no other was Beckham Jr.

For the third straight year, Beckham recorded 1300+ receiving yards, and was the Giants biggest offensive threat, despite the Giants struggles as a whole. For the first time since Steve Smith in 2009, a Giants receiver recorded 100+ receptions. Despite a disappointing offensive year as a whole, Beckham was a bright spot, but he was yet again the center of controversy both on and off the field.

Partying In Miami

Most recently, Beckham and the Giants wide receiver unit traveled to Miami to celebrate the New Year, right after their Week 17 win in Washington. It was seen as partying all too soon, as the playoffs had not yet begun, and that the Giants, Beckham especially, were not all too focused on their upcoming playoff matchup with the Packers. But, was Beckham and the crew partying in Miami really the reason for the Giants losing? The answer is no.

While partying in Miami just days before a playoff game isn’t the best choice to spend your off day, it’s their choice to do so. You can’t blame the Giants offensive woes in Green Bay on Beckham and the Giants partying in Miami days before their game. The reasoning for the backlash on Beckham especially, was his key dropped passes early on versus the Packers.

He dropped a first down pass that would’ve put the Giants in field goal range, and he also dropped what would’ve been a huge touchdown pass. Beckham wasn’t himself on Sunday, but you cannot blame it on him for partying days before the game.

His will to win has now been put in question due to his decision making off the field, but in reality, there aren’t many players in the NFL who play with more passion and aggression then he does.

Beckham’s Passion and Drive To Win Have Gone Unnoticed

Has Beckham witnessed his fair share of unnecessary antics? Absolutely. He lost his cool with Josh Norman in 2015, and he struggled to control his temper in back to back weeks early on in the 2016 season, but his passion and aggression on the field are what something people take for granted.

While he can be hard to deal with at times, Beckham is the ultimate competitor. He has the ability to catch anything thrown to or near him, and he’s also highly explosive; however, it’s his drive and will to win that makes him truly unique.

Many use Beckham’s loud and at times annoying behavior on the field against him, but why is that? Beckham’s loud and high energy play show his motor and how much he wants to win. When people criticize Beckham, they’re criticizing his behavior, but they’re simultaneously accusing him of playing to win. To be fair, he does complain about receiving unfair treatment on the field, mostly due to not getting calls in his favor, but in reality what great player doesn’t?

Also, what type of player would you rather have? The one who is good, not great and shows no emotion, or the one who plays with a high motor and a drive to win, while also elite? You take the player who has the drive to win and the motor to win; Beckham is that guy. While the Giants Super Bowl hopes came up short this year, Beckham showed that he has the drive and the passion to win a ring, something the NFL and its fans take for granted.

Beckham Is The Ultimate Competitor

Eli Manning will be the face of this team until the day he retires, but for the moment, Odell Beckham Jr. is the best player on the Giants. He has a unique skill set that features an explosive mindset and play, but also a drive and motor to win like no other.

He’s the ultimate competitor, but he’s always been. His brief antics have sparked controversy both on and off the field; however, the NFL and even its fans have failed to realize that Beckham is a player who steps foot on the field with a winning mindset. He does occasionally get out of line, but his passion and will to win have gone unnoticed throughout his entire career.

