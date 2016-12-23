See Odell Beckham Jr.’s actual ‘head banging into wall’ reaction to the Giants’ loss

Thursday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was an eventful occasion for Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants wide receiver tied Hall of Famer Lance Alworth as the fastest player in NFL history to reach 4,000 career receiving yards, which is a pretty spectacular accomplishment. Unfortunately, Beckham’s milestone was for naught, as the Giants fell 24-19 in Philly.

Beckham reportedly took the loss particularly hard, reacting after the game by hitting his head against a metal barricade multiple times before being escorted away by Giants officials.

Via the New York Post:

He stood in the tunnel adjacent to the visitors’ locker room and fumed, emitting guttural sounds of anguish in a display of utter frustration.

Then he stood facing a steel wall and banged his head into it, once, twice, three times, before team officials, including co-owner John Mara, consoled him, with Mara patting him on the back as Beckham slowly made his way into the locker room.

And maybe that’s what happened. Several outlets reported that Beckham smacked his head against the wall, and initially, video emerged of him being escorted away from the barricade. That would seem to corroborate the story, right?

Odell Beckham was growling to himself, losing it outside locker room. Team security & John Mara guided him into locker room eventually pic.twitter.com/ebdB8dH787 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 23, 2016

Yet that video captures the aftermath of Beckham’s outburst, not the incident itself. Here’s the reaction in question (via the Score):

Beckham is definitely an emotional guy, as evidenced by his Instagram post after the game, but I’m not sure he’s exactly at risk of giving himself a concussion in that video.

Sometimes in life u come up short, it doesn't change what God has for u, it's only part on his plan. #ITrustU A photo posted by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:36pm PST

Instead, this all seems like a pretty honest way to handle a loss that could have significant playoff implications.