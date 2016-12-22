Odell Beckham says NFL fined him for wearing Craig Sager cleats

Odell Beckham has a new, more charitable than usual gripe: the Giants receiver says that the NFL fined him for wearing cleats in honor of the late Craig Sager.

Beckham commented on an Instagram post by DeSean Jackson, who was also frustrated about being fined for his colorful cleats. Beckham said that he drew a similar fine, and added that his cleats are going to be auctioned off for charity to benefit cancer research, after Sager died of leukemia.

See below.

NFL uniform rules prohibit cleats that are not team colors.

