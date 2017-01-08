Odell Beckham furious after the game, with critics over the “yacht club”

Another day, another Odell Beckham story. Beckham was reportedly furious with himself and dismissed critics of the “yacht club.”

One of the the NFL’s brightest stars, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. was a non-factor against the Green Bay Packers Sunday. Beckham, who was making his playoff debut, registered four catches for 28 yards and three drops as the New York Giants fell 38-13.

The numbers aren’t exactly terrible, but they are “Odell Beckham doesn’t learn” terrible. Beckham, known for attention seeking behavior, joined up with fellow Giants receivers Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard to go to Miami, Florida after being given the day off this past Monday. The three players have been titled the “yacht club” by TV personality Skip Bayless.

This loss was mostly on Odell, capt. of the Yacht Club. Switched my pick to GB because that trip sent such a bad message to teammates and GB — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 9, 2017

Beckham wasn’t pleased with his performance nor the team’s. After the game, he reportedly punched a hole in the wall.

Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in pic.twitter.com/dOpRJyremD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

Jordan Ranaan also asked Beckham about his trip to Miami and whether or not it had an impact on the game.

Odell Beckham on people blaming the boat trip: 'Sounds typical. … There is nothing to connect what happened seven days ago to this game.' — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

This entire scenario is reminiscent of Johnny’s Manziel’s ordeal with the Cleveland Browns. Manziel partied, as does the bulk of the NFL. But, Manziel was the one that had the target repeatedly on his back. He never helped his situation and he believed his behavior didn’t have to improve.

For Beckham, there wasn’t anything wrong with going to Miami, it was just wrong for him to go. Beckham has been a lightening rod in the media for his on- and off-the-field antics in the past. I find it hard to believe Beckham is oblivious to his reputation in the media and around the league.

So while Beckham can’t attribute the Miami vacation to the loss, he can attribute it to his name in headlines. Hopefully, Beckham is wiser and becomes the big play receiver the Giants intend for him to be — not just in the regular season, but in the playoffs, too.

This article originally appeared on