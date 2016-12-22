NFL Odds: Chiefs, Steelers home favorites in key AFC matchups

The Kansas City Chiefs (10–4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (9–5) are listed as home favorites on the NFL point spreads at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for their key divisional games on Christmas Day.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a victory against the Baltimore Ravens (8–6), while a win for the Chiefs over the Denver Broncos (8–6) can keep them in position to challenge the Oakland Raiders for the AFC West title.

Pittsburgh is a five-point favorite versus Baltimore in the day game but has lost the past four meetings, going 0-3-1 against the spread. The Steelers lost the first meeting this year 21–14 as three-point road favorites in Week 9 as part of a four-game losing streak.

But Pittsburgh rides a five-game winning streak into the rematch straight up and ATS following a 24–20 come-from-behind victory against the Cincinnati Bengals as three-point road chalk last Sunday.

The Ravens have split their last two games, going 0–2 ATS, after going 4–1 SU and ATS in their previous five. Like the Steelers, they endured a four-game skid around midseason following a 3–0 start. Baltimore held on for a 27–26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week but failed to cover the spread as a five-point home favorite.

On Christmas night, Kansas City is 3.5-point chalk against Denver but has lost the previous five home meetings with its division rival.

The Chiefs won the first meeting with the Broncos 30–27 in overtime in Week 12 as 3.5-point road underdogs, covering for just the second time in seven primetime appearances. They have won 10 of their last 12 games at Arrowhead Stadium, with the two losses both decided by two points this season.

Denver essentially faces a must-win situation in order to keep its slim postseason hopes alive. The defending Super Bowl champion Broncos cannot win the division but could get into the field as a wild card, as they host the Raiders in another divisional matchup in Week 17.

The Broncos are 2–4 SU and ATS in their last six games, getting outscored 29–13 in their past two games against the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

This article originally appeared on