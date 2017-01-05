Ochocinco the latest to offer help for Vikings’ Treadwell

After a struggling rookie season, Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Laquon Treadwell continues to have former players reach out to him with their advice.

Finishing his rookie year with as many catches as his team’s quarterback is likely not what Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell had envisioned for himself before the start of the 2016 regular season. However, that was exactly the case as Treadwell and Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford both ended 2016 with one catch.

To say that Treadwell’s first NFL season was a disappointment may be the biggest understatement of the year. It is safe to say that Minnesota had big expectations for the wide receiver when they used their first round pick to select him in the 2016 NFL Draft, but Treadwell was unable to find his way onto the field for some reason this year.

In an effort to help the young pass catcher reach his full potential with the Vikings, a number of former wide receivers have been rumored to offer their advice to Treadwell over the past few months. Even former Minnesota greats Randy Moss and Cris Carter have tried to help the struggling rookie get on his feet.

Most recently, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson took to Twitter to offer a helping hand to Treadwell this offseason.

He needs to come down here with me in Miami. “Slow feet don’t eat” https://t.co/kQxxJ6ZoYC — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 2, 2017

Many remember Johnson for his success with the Bengals in the early 2000s and his wacky touchdown celebrations (Riverdance anyone?).

But behind those silly touchdown dances was actually a wide receiver with an incredibly hard work ethic (he allegedly used to sleep in Cincinnati’s film room a few nights a week). Johnson’s commitment to his craft led him to catching at least 85 passes in five straight seasons with the Bengals from 2003 to 2007.

Perhaps some help from Johnson this offseason could help Treadwell out-catch his quarterback in 2017?

