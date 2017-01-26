Obi Melifonwu Looks Like a Raider at Senior Bowl Week

I was hoping Connecticut strong safety Obi Melifonwu would stay under the radar. But he’s showing off his magnificent talents at Senior Bowl Week.

Those of you that have seen my Oakland Raiders team mock drafts have seen SS Obi Melifonwu. I had him coming to the Raiders in the third round because he was under the radar. Then he started getting noticed so I had him going in the second round.

But he is participating in Senior Bowl Week and looks like he’s making his way into the first round now. Most of you should know that I love me some RB Christian McCaffrey from Stanford. But if Melifonwu is still on the board at No. 24 overall, the Raiders should pounce.

The Raiders have had problems covering the tight end the last few years and Melifonwu is the answer. Melifonwu is 6’4″, 220 pounds and expects to run his 40 in the 4.4s. With his height, weight and speed, he is definitely and Al Davis pick.

At the same time, his movement skills are unique as he has the fluidity, feet and hips of a CB. The Raiders will face Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year. Kelce is 6’7″ so Karl Joseph at 5’10” is not who you want to see covering a man as tall as Kelce.

Joseph has great speed, range and instincts so he can move to FS. That leaves Pro Bowl FS Reggie Nelson as the odd man out but he’s 33 years old. Melifonwu gives Joseph a partner he can grow as a safety tandem for around the next 10 years.

But most importantly, a 6’4″ strong safety is better than a 5’10” strong safety covering a 6’7″ tight end. It helps that much more that Melifonwu is 220 pounds with movement skills. If the Raiders are to overcome the Chiefs over the next few years, they have to stop Kelce.

And Melifonwu is the man for the job.

