Oakland Raiders: What John Pagano Brings To The Table

The Oakland Raiders added John Pagano to the coaching staff. What does he bring to the table?

The Oakland Raiders made some noise by adding ex-Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano to the coaching staff. Although Pagano survived two head coach changes in San Diego, the third time wasn’t the charm, as he was let go by Anthony Lynn and was replaced by Gus Bradley.

The news brought some optimism to Raider fans, as many of them were disappointed that defensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr., was not replaced. Right now, Pagano is being called assistant head coach-defense, which is a unique title. I don’t believe I’ve seen it before, so for now what that title entails is just speculation.

What Pagano does bring to the Raiders is credibility, knowledge, and experience. Despite being decimated with injuries, the Chargers still finished above the Raiders in total defense and tenth in rushing defense. Pagano’s defenses has also finished in the top ten in two of the five years that he was the defensive coordinator — in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Pagano ran a similar 3-4 front that the Raiders employ, but used a lot of aggressive man to man coverages. He may not have the power or authority to change the Raiders current schemes, but it is good to know that he has experience running similar concepts. He could add wrinkles and details to the current scheme that could make a difference without making whole-sale changes.

So, what exactly will Pagano’s role be on the Raiders staff?

The Raiders were clearly unhappy with Ken Norton Jr., which is evident by Jack Del Rio taking play calling duties away from him — at least temporarily during the season. It was a surprise that the Raiders retained Norton with how badly the defense underperformed this season. It might be that the Raiders are willing to give Norton a chance with the stipulation that he takes some guidance from a more experienced coach.

Pagano might have been brought in to mentor Norton. Also, the Raiders still have an opening at the secondary coach position and Pagano might have brought in to also fill that role. However, it is clear that Pagano is seen as more than just a position coach from his title. The dynamic in defensive meetings will be interesting with Jack Del Rio, Ken Norton Jr., and Pagano. Who will have the final say? Who will call plays on game day?

More will be revealed about this surprise hire soon, but the initial reaction from the outside is a little more comfort knowing that the defensive staff will have some credible help.

