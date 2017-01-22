Oakland Raiders, Tim Brown to Appear on HBO’s Ballers

The Oakland Raiders and franchise legend Tim Brown seem set to appear on the upcoming season of HBO’s Ballers, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Oakland Raiders twitter account shared quite an interesting photo recently, of legendary wide receiver Tim Brown on set of the HBO TV show Ballers, which features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the lead actor.

As seen in the photo, the Raiders iconic logo (and slogan) is displayed front and center, between Tim Brown and The Rock.

The Rock shared the same picture, with the caption:

Art of War. Acquisitions. And ballin’ out…

The popular HBO show is about a former NFL player (played by The Rock) who has since become a financial advisor for NFL athletes. Real players such as Terrell Suggs and Ndamukong Suh have been featured on the show, and several teams have been name-dropped in various episodes.

The show is based in Miami, so most of the talk revolves around the Dolphins, but other teams do get mentioned from time to time. As a viewer of the show, to my knowledge, the Raiders have yet to be mentioned.

But that obviously seems set to change.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of role Tim Brown plays in the show — how many episodes, how prominent he is, if it’s just a quick cameo, or if the Raiders will get a decent amount of face time.

