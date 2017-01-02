Oakland Raiders Sign QB Garrett Gilbert to Practice Squad

The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.

Week 17 didn’t go according to the plan for the Oakland Raiders, particularly at the quarterback position. Matt McGloin was awful, and he left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return. Connor Cook put forth an admirable effort and was noticeably better, but had two turnovers and nearly two more.

With the backup QB ailing and potentially not being able to go for the playoff game against Houston, the Raiders will be forced to scramble for a backup to Cook. Ian Rapoport reported that the team is expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.

Source: #Raiders are flying in FA QB Garrett Gilbert and he’s expected to sign on their practice squad. Could be active later this week — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

Leigh Steinberg — aka the real life Jerry Maguire — took things a step further, saying that Gilbert has signed on.

Gilbert was previously been on Oakland’s practice squad, so the familiarity with the team, the coaching staff, the playbook and the players is a nice bonus. With limited options available in the QB market, it’s hard to imagine a feasible option for the Raiders.

No — Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Michael Vick are not feasible options.

Stay tuned for more news on Oakland’s quarterback situation.

