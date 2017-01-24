Oakland Raiders Should Keep Austin Howard on Their O-Line

Austin Howard frustrated many Raiders fans this year in pass protection. But the Raiders should stay with him instead of looking to get rid of him.

Oakland Raiders right tackle came to the team via free agency in 2014. He came in with the over the hill gang that included Justin Tuck Lamarr Woodley, and Maurice Jones-Drew. But Howard himself was the No. 1 free agent tackle and only 27 at the time.

The coaching staff at the time then foolishly moved the 6’7″, 331 pounder to guard. They wanted 2013 second-round pick Menelik Watson to start at right tackle. But Watson injured himself that year and Howard remained at guard to finish the failed experiment.

Then in 2015, the Raiders were doing all they could to get Watson in there at right tackle. Howard clearly outplayed him that preseason but Watson was still the starting right tackle. Watson would then get injured again and Howard came in and played at Pro Bowl level.

Pro Football Focus had him graded among the top right tackles in the NFL that year. But he would have surgery on his knee after injuring it in Week 14. The injury caused him to missed the offseason program and when he came back, he was behind Watson again.

But Watson came up lame again so Howard would become the starter. But this time time, Howard played okay at first then seemed to play worse every week. By the end of the season, he gave up sacks and pressures galore until Watson got healthy and again and took over.

Howard had a bad year but what many don’t realize is that he played through some injuries. He tore his labrum and rotator cuff in training camp and sprained his ankle early in the season. The ankle is healing on it’s own and he just had surgery on his shoulder.

There has been a lot of talk lately around Raider Nation about possibly getting rid of him this offseason. But that is the wrong call as he is a solid right tackle when healthy. A little gratitude for a player that plays hurt for you is a good thing too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw left tackle Donald Penn away after he had a bad year due to injury. And look at what Penn is doing for the Raiders right now. So the Raiders need to stay the course with Howard and keep the best offensive line in the NFL together.

This article originally appeared on