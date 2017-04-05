Report: Marshawn Lynch meets with Raiders

The Oakland Raiders lost their starting running back Latavius Murray to the Vikings in free agency, but they might have their sights set on a very capable replacement. As first reported by Pat McAfee, Marshawn Lynch is visiting with the Raiders on Wednesday to explore the possibility of coming out of retirement to play in Oakland this season.

According to NFL Network, Lynch has told the Raiders he plans to un-retire and will return to the NFL in 2017. In order to do so, the Seahawks would need to relinquish their rights to him by either making a trade or releasing him the way Dallas did with Tony Romo on Tuesday.

Retired RB Marshawn Lynch did, in fact, tell #Raiders he intends to un-retire and play again, I'm told. It's a long process, tho #BeastMode. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

Lynch, 30, stepped away from the game last year, missing all of 2016 as he adventured around the globe during his retirement. His agent admits “he does miss football,” but wasn’t sure Lynch would come out of retirement to play again.

In his last season with the Seahawks, Lynch rushed for just 417 yards in seven games as he battled injuries. Now that he’s healthy, Lynch should be much more productive, especially behind Oakland’s dominant offensive line.

He’s a native of Oakland, so he wouldn’t have to travel far to join his new team, should he sign with the Raiders. NFL Network reported that Lynch would only return to the NFL with Oakland.