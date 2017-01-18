Oakland Raiders Safety Karl Joseph Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Oakland Raiders Safety Karl Joseph has been named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team.

The 14th overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft, Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph, was named to Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team.

While recovering from offseason ACL surgery, Joseph missed plenty of time and reps in training camp and the preseason, and was limited to special teams duty in the first two weeks of the regular season. And he also missed the final four games of the year, plus the playoff game, with a toe injury

Despite the missed time, Joseph finished his rookie campaign with 60 tackles, 6 passes defensed and 1 interception, and played well enough to earn this selection.

Like how the Raiders were the best pass defense in the league with Karl Joseph and its worst without him https://t.co/cxeAQ3IKO8 pic.twitter.com/4uHtJSnzNH — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 5, 2017

Here is the full list of the selections.

Offense

QB – Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

WR – Sterling Shepard, New York Giants; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

TE – Hunter Henry, San Diego Chargers

C – Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears

G – Joe Thuney, New England Patriots; Laremy Tunsil, Miami Dolphins

T – Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans; Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Defense

DL – Joey Bosa, San Diego Chargers; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville Jaguars

LB – Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers; Leonard Floyd, Chicago Bears; Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons

CB – Vernon Hargreaves III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

S – Karl Joseph, Oakland Raiders; Keanu Neal, Atlanta Falcons

Special Teams

PK – Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

P – Riley Dixon, Denver Broncos

KR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

PR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

ST – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

The Raiders also had four players who were PFWA All-AFC selections.

This article originally appeared on