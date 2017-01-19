Oakland Raiders Safety Karl Joseph Buys His Mom a House

Fresh off his rookie season, Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph bought his mom a house.

In 8th grade, Karl Joseph told his Mom that one day he would buy her a house. And now, fresh off an impressive rookie season for the Oakland Raiders, Karl has fulfilled that promise.

In an Instagram post, Joseph shared a picture of the house in Florida he bought for his mom.

I remember her telling me her dream was to have a big house with a pool, and I Remember in 8th grade telling her I would buy her dream house. Definitely one of the most fulfilling moments in my life. “Sometime she hate the way she raised me but she love what she raised, can’t wait to hand her these house keys with nothing to say”. #ThiswhatIgrindfor #momhappyimhappy #Blessed A photo posted by Karl Joseph (@k_8joseph) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

Chafie Fields, Joseph’s agent had this to say to TMZ Sports:

“He comes from very humble beginnings,” Fields said. “Ultimately, his goal was being able to provide for his mom. “He didn’t want to buy himself a car. Didn’t want to buy himself a house. He wanted to get his mom a house.”

As the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Joseph signed a four-deal with the Raiders valued at just under $12 million. After a standout rookie season, he was recently named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.

