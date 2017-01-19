Oakland Raiders Safety Karl Joseph Buys His Mom a House

Fresh off his rookie season, Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph bought his mom a house.

In 8th grade, Karl Joseph told his Mom that one day he would buy her a house. And now, fresh off an impressive rookie season for the Oakland Raiders, Karl has fulfilled that promise.

In an Instagram post, Joseph shared a picture of the house in Florida he bought for his mom.

Chafie Fields, Joseph’s agent had this to say to TMZ Sports:

“He comes from very humble beginnings,” Fields said. “Ultimately, his goal was being able to provide for his mom.

“He didn’t want to buy himself a car. Didn’t want to buy himself a house. He wanted to get his mom a house.”

As the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Joseph signed a four-deal with the Raiders valued at just under $12 million. After a standout rookie season, he was recently named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.

More from Just Blog Baby

This article originally appeared on