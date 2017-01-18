Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr Helps Find Missing Child

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, via his Twitter, helped the Oakland PD locate a missing child.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr saw a tweet about an Amber Alert about a missing child in Oakland, and helped out with a retweet. Not too long after, the Oakland police received a tip and the three-year old child was found safely.

Oakland PD Lt. Chris Bolton sent out a tweet, thanking Carr for retweet information about a local missing child.

@OPDChris great news! Thank you for letting me know they are safe! God bless y'all! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 15, 2017

Bolton told The Sporting News he received the citizen tip on Twitter, and although he did not state if the help came directly from Carr, given Carr’s 247K followers, there’s a good chance someone who follows Carr saw the tweet.

So there you have it — franchise quarterback by day, good samaritan by night.

That’s my quarterback.

